Celo Market Cap Reaches $674.42 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Celo has a total market cap of $674.42 million and $61.26 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

