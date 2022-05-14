CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.07.

NYSE CNP opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

