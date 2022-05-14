Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE CG traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 407,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.87. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.24 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

