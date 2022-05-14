Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 9.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.32. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

