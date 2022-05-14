Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 9.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.32. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.
Ceres Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceres Power (CPWHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.