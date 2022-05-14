C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock remained flat at $$51.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The stock has a market cap of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

