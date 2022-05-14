CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $103.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

