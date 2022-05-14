ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42.
In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
