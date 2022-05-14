Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.64 Million

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to announce $79.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.49 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $63.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $345.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 52,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,366. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

