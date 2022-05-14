ChartEx Price Tops $0.0034 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $67,362.64 and $94.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00531962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,633.80 or 2.02030944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008505 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

