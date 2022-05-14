Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Chevron worth $364,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 9,229,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.