China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

