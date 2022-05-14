China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE COE remained flat at $$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $19.86.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
