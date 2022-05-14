China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE remained flat at $$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.