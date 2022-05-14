Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Shares of KDNY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 379,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,250. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.