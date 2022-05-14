Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of CB stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

