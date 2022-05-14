Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $423,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $206.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,461. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

