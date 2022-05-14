Citigroup Begins Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.28.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. Denbury has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $6,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 40.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denbury by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

