Citigroup Cuts Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $8.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

