City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.64 Million

Brokerages predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.70 million and the lowest is $56.59 million. City reported sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $229.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in City by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

