CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter worth $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 132,451 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,494. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 446.85, a current ratio of 477.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

