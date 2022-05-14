Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,530 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

CCEP stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.