Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KOF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,651. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

