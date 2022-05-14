Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.36. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.