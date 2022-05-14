Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Yuan Holding Group and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and PureCycle Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$77.50 million ($1.04) -7.90

About Hong Yuan Holding Group (Get Rating)

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.