Contrasting Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% Sunnova Energy International -52.12% -9.95% -2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million $1.14 6.93 Sunnova Energy International $241.75 million 7.43 -$138.13 million ($1.25) -12.54

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Via Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 0 12 1 3.08

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $45.31, suggesting a potential upside of 188.95%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

