Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is ($0.40). Copa reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.41. 601,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

