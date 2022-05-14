Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

