Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 100,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

COST traded up $11.09 on Friday, hitting $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average of $534.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

