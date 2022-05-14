Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

