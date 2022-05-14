Craig Hallum Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $13.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.