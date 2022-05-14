CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CRH Medical stock remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Friday. 388,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99.

