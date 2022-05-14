Critical Comparison: Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.67 -$20.35 million ($0.05) -177.36

Charter Hall Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group -1.84% -0.30% -0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charter Hall Group and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Charter Hall Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

