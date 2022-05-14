Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.09 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.09 ($0.33). Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £21.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.66.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

