Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.09 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.09 ($0.33). Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).
The company has a market cap of £21.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.66.
About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)
Read More
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.