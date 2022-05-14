Crv LLC Takes $10.74 Million Position in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Crv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,740,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000. Bird Global makes up about 74.6% of Crv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crv LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Bird Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,437,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 3,104,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,159. Bird Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

