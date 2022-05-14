CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.11. 41,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

