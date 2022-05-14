Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

IWD stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $154.61. 5,165,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

