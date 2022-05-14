Curran Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 140,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.