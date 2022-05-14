Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $249.32. 1,116,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,140. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

