Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 5,675,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,998. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.