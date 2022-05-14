Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 736,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $98.66 and a one year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

