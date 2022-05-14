Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.05 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

