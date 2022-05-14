DDKoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $128,675.34 and approximately $2,779.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 146.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006131 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004509 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.