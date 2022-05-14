DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 48.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $252,560.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,631,235 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

