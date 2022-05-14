Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price target on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.83.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.33. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$35.40.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$766.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Definity Financial (Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.