DeRace Market Capitalization Tops $25.84 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DeRace coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $25.84 million and $2.50 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars.

