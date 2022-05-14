DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Cap of $168,752.51

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $168,752.51 and $2,013.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

