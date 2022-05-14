Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.25) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($57.33) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($48.45) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.50).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,823.50 ($47.14) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The firm has a market cap of £88.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,819.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,809.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,176.82). In the last three months, insiders have bought 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

