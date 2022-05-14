DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.59 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $939.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $971.05 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 214,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 100.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 96,122 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

