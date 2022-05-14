DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.45 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $12,815.62 or 0.42568416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $55,331.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00527289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037748 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,709.55 or 2.01653081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008412 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

