DigixDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $34.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $133.14 or 0.00449541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 74,475 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

