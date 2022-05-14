DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $154.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DocuSign stock traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 6,169,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 110.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 919,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

